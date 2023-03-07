Hiker dies at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) -Monday afternoon, Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance along the Hot Springs Canyon Trail.

The caller indicated that a 64-year-old female had collapsed and was unresponsive. A team of Park Rangers and a U.S. Border Patrol Agent responded and reached the patient shortly after the call and immediately began CPR.

A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter was called in to provide emergency transport for the patient. All attempts to revive the hiker were unsuccessful.

According to the park, the Hot Springs Canyon Trail winds three miles through rugged desert and rocky cliffs above the Rio Grande.

No shade or water makes this trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of the afternoon.

“Big Bend National Park staff and our partners are saddened by this loss,” stated Acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. “While we can’t conclude that weather was a factor in this incident, March reminds us that the beauty of Spring often brings dangerously hot temperatures to Big Bend. Our entire Big Bend family extends our deep condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

