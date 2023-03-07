Hiker dies at Big Bend National Park

Big Bend National Park
Big Bend National Park(.)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) -Monday afternoon, Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance along the Hot Springs Canyon Trail.

The caller indicated that a 64-year-old female had collapsed and was unresponsive. A team of Park Rangers and a U.S. Border Patrol Agent responded and reached the patient shortly after the call and immediately began CPR.

A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter was called in to provide emergency transport for the patient. All attempts to revive the hiker were unsuccessful. 

According to the park, the Hot Springs Canyon Trail winds three miles through rugged desert and rocky cliffs above the Rio Grande.

No shade or water makes this trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of the afternoon. 

“Big Bend National Park staff and our partners are saddened by this loss,” stated Acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. “While we can’t conclude that weather was a factor in this incident, March reminds us that the beauty of Spring often brings dangerously hot temperatures to Big Bend. Our entire Big Bend family extends our deep condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
ECSO logo
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
inmate death
Inmate death at Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring
Boobie Miles arrested again
James Earl ‘Boobie’ Miles has been arrested again
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery subject
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

MGN
Woman hit by car on Midkiff
Car stuck on train track
Car stuck on train tracks at CR 1310 and Highway 80
Adrian Esparza
Man arrested for intoxication assualt in motorcycle accident
CBS7 visits Marine Boot Camp
Following Marine Bootcamp in San Diego