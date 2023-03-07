Funeral for unattended veteran draws a crowd

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On a quiet Monday morning, dozens of people gathered at American Heritage Cemetery to celebrate the life of USMC PFC Kenneth Averill.

“He didn’t have a lot,” friend, neighbor, and coworker Carolyn Jones said. “He didn’t want a lot. He just wanted friendship.”

If you asked those attending his funeral, they’d probably call themselves Averill’s friends, even though few of them ever met him.

“He didn’t have any family,” said Navy veteran and pastor Christopher Hagger. “So we are his family.”

When Averill died on Feb. 11 at age 70, he left no next of kin behind. Jones was as close as it got.

“He talked about his Marines,” she said. “He talked about his traveling.”

Looking for help celebrating her friend, Jones reached out to Jayni Whitefield with the Military Veteran Peer Network, and a plan took shape.

“There are veterans here that need our support,” Whitefield said. “I’m just glad we were able to do that today for Mr. Averill.”

The funeral was a success by any measure. A full parking lot of people paying service to a man who served his country from 1972 to 1974.

“I got a call last night and was asked to be part of it, and I said, ‘I’d be glad to,’” said Hagger, who led the funeral service. “As a Marine, he’d have been thrilled because he would’ve recognized how much he’s loved.”

A love that Averill might not have received in the era in which he served and friendships he may not have had in life.

“We are there because that’s our family,” Hagger said. “That’s our family.”

Now, he rests covered with the love and care of those who he once covered.

“Now, you have a lot of friends,” Jones said to Averill. “You know that.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.