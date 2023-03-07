Following Marine Bootcamp in San Diego

Following Marine Bootcamp in San Diego
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, California (KOSA) - CBS7′s Tyler Poglitsch will be in San Diego all week attending the USMC’s Educators Workshop.

The Marines will take educators and the media through the process of recruitment. They’ll also address some of the rumors and stereotypes of the Marine Corps.

Stay tuned to CBS7 all week for more from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

