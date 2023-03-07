Country music star Larry Gatlin performs alongside his students at UTPB

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Grammy Award Winning Artist Larry Gatlin of The Gatlin Brothers and his students at the University of Texas Permian Basin, performed tonight.

The country music star has been teaching a music class at the university all semester.

“I’ve been teaching this ole coot about life and about songs and about books and about works and about paintings and about feelings and we’ve had a wonderful time or at least I have and I hope they have,” said Gatlin.

Each student performed a piece as their final project for the class, some students sang, others read poetry and some presented artwork.

Gatlin put no limit on what the students could perform.

“I tried to pour into them in five sessions what the universe and god and the world has poured into me in the last 70-something years,” said Gatlin.

The students’ friends and family were in attendance, cheering the students and Gatlin on.

“There have been some wonderful moments in that class. All of them have moved us,” said Gatlin.

A native Odessan, Gatlin returned home earlier this year to teach the course.

“I have come home to do my little part to give back to this city, this little town in West Texas that gave so much to me,” said Gatlin.

