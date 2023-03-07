ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 3/8/23: A cold front will arrive in West Texas overnight bringing a slight change to late Winter-like temperatures on Wednesday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible along the front in the central/eastern Permian Basin early in the morning hours...then just all clouds in the sky. That will keep temperatures at cool levels.

The cooler air won’t last long as high pressure builds back in and temperatures look to warm up some for the rest of the week. Don’t forget about the time change this weekend as Daylight Saving Time returns.

