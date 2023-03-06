Seminole man dies in crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, a Seminole man died in a one-vehicle accident in Gaines County Saturday morning.

Carlos Isaac Perez-Loera was traveling north on CR 251 coming to the intersection of CR 214. Perez- Loera did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection and traveled through the intersection into the pasture.

He then rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.

He died on the scene.

