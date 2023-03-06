Midland College dual credit students win at 2023 SKILLS USA district competition
Eight students advance to state contest in Corpus Christi
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On February 24 and 25, Midland High School and Legacy High School students who are enrolled in the Midland College dual credit Diesel Technology and Energy Technology programs competed in several contests at the SKILLS USA district conference in San Angelo, TX.
The students won a total of 11 medals--4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze. Below are the results from the contests.
Diesel Technology Students
Wyatt Ahlstrand- 1st place - Diesel, 1st place - Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair, 3rd place - Automotive Tool Identification
Colin Koonce-2nd place - Diesel
Rhett Pierce- 3rd place - Diesel
Energy Technology Students
Jayden Villa- 1st place - Mechatronics
Jayson Watkins- 1st place - Mechatronics
Joshua Bygrave- 2nd place - Mechatronics
Frederick Graves- 2nd place - Mechatronics
Carter Hubbard- 3rd place - Mechatronics
Isaiah Conde- 3rd place - Mechatronics
Eight students will represent the district and Midland College at the state contest in Corpus Christi later in the spring. These include six Gold and Silver (1st and 2nd place) medalists and two additional students competing in Automotive Tool Identification.
