Landgraf’s Playoff Reform Bill could change high school football post-season

Football
Football(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - According to the office of State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, Landgraf has filed House Bill 3349 with the goal to modernize the University Interscholastic League (UIL) playoff divisions and restore fairness in Class 6A football competition.

Currently, the UIL divides Class 6A teams into two playoff divisions based only on school enrollments. The representative’s office says HB 3349 would direct the UIL to better balance the two playoff divisions in Class 6A by basing those divisions on county population, rather than enrollment data. Under Landgraf’s proposal, 6A teams from counties with a population exceeding 500,000 would be in one division, and 6A teams from counties with a population under 500,000 would be in a separate division.

“This proposal is designed to level the playing field in high school football,” Landgraf said. “It’s not a coincidence that 6A schools all across Texas have been shut out of late-round playoff competition under the current, broken system. Community size is a bigger factor than enrollment within the 6A classification, and I believe UIL’s system should reflect that reality.”

Since the inception of the UIL’s 6A classification in 2014, with one exception, every state champion in both 6A playoff divisions has hailed from a county with more than 1.1 million people. Longview High School is the only team from rural Texas to win a 6A state championship in football.

“Student athletes should be able to compete on a level playing field,” the bill’s author noted. “I’m not filing this bill to make anything easy for anyone, but I am fighting to make this system fair for everyone,” Landgraf concluded.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

