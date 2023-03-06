Ink Masters expo arrives to the Ector County Coliseum

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast.
By Noe Ortega
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ink Masters Tattoo Show has been all around the nation, and this weekend, it made its way to the Permian Basin.

Tattoo lovers in West Texas had the chance to experience this annual expo where people get to choose between 200 artists to draw on their body.

The sound of the buzzing tattoo machines, music and conversations was the overall vibe at the tattoo expo in Odessa.

Tattoos were placed all over West Texans at an event that continues to grow year by year.

“This years way bigger on capacity. We can’t fit no more artists. So if it keeps getting bigger and bigger, we’re going to have to go to two buildings.” said the founder of Ink Masters Tattoo Show, Raymond Hernandez.

The artists at the event ranged mostly from Texas, but lots of them come from California, Chicago, Florida and so on.

For some of these artists, it was their first time in Odessa, and at a tattoo expo.

“I’ve been out here since friday, me and a crew and everything. We like the town a lot, we like the atmosphere.” said Tattoo apprentice, Matt Guerra.

Some artists talked about the beauty that goes into tattoos.

Saying that these expos help to break the stigma that tattoos aren’t seen as art.

“You’re use to working on a canvas, or like a piece of paper, or like a chalkboard but like you’re actually getting on pours and human skin.” said Guerra.

The founder of the Ink Masters Tattoo show, says they’ve been having this event for seven years in Odessa now.

And every year, the support for tattoos in the Permian Basin and in the world, continues to grow.

“Everybody has a tattoo now in life. It’s not like before. You saw a tattooed person and you were like, aww that guys an outlaw. No it’s not like that,” said Hernandez.

The Ink Masters Show had it’s last day in Odessa, but if you want to know where they’ll be inking next, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

