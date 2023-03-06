ECISD confirms Buice Principal on administrative leave: no comment on why
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, Buice’s Principal has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation of an incident on Friday.
The district says they are unable to give any additional information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter.
