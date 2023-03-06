CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 3/7/23

More clouds...some breeze
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/6/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 3/7/23: Another Pacific storm system and cold front will approach West Texas over the next couple of days with more clouds and a slight chance of rain. Isolated to widely scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible across parts of the Permian Basin...but the keyword is isolated. Not as much wind with the next front as it passes through late Wednesday into Thursday.

Conditions look very Spring-like through the weekend as we say goodbye to Standard time and “spring forward” one hour early Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

inmate death
Inmate death at Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
ECSO logo
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
Boobie Miles arrested again
James Earl ‘Boobie’ Miles has been arrested again
Four of the most affordable cities in Texas are right here in the Permian Basin, according to a...
New study shows four cities in the Permian Basin as most affordable in Texas

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/6/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/6/23 PM
CBS7 Morning Weather Mon. 3/6/23 - clipped version
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 3/6/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/3/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/3/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/3/23