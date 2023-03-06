ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 3/7/23: Another Pacific storm system and cold front will approach West Texas over the next couple of days with more clouds and a slight chance of rain. Isolated to widely scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible across parts of the Permian Basin...but the keyword is isolated. Not as much wind with the next front as it passes through late Wednesday into Thursday.

Conditions look very Spring-like through the weekend as we say goodbye to Standard time and “spring forward” one hour early Sunday.

