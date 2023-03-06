Buice Principal to resume work Thursday

ECISD Logo
ECISD Logo(ECISD)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: ECISD announced on Wednesday that Buice’s Principal can return to work on Thursday.

The district says an investigation has been completed but did not clarify what the principal was under investigation for.

---ORIGINAL STORY BELOW---

According to ECISD, Buice’s Principal has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation of an incident on Friday.

The district says they are unable to give any additional information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
ECSO logo
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Boobie Miles arrested again
James Earl ‘Boobie’ Miles has been arrested again
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery subject
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Calina Mishay works from an aerial platform on the 'Longhorn Mural' in Midland, TX.
Restoration of Downtown Midland’s ‘Longhorn Mural’ nears completion
Restoration of Downtown Midland’s ‘Longhorn Mural’ nearly complete
West Odessa residents lose trailer home due to fire.
West Odessa residents hold fundraiser for parents
Texas Department of Public Safety.
Rollover crash in Martin County kills driver
Disney on Ice coming to Odessa
Disney on Ice coming to Odessa