Buice Principal to resume work Thursday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: ECISD announced on Wednesday that Buice’s Principal can return to work on Thursday.

The district says an investigation has been completed but did not clarify what the principal was under investigation for.

---ORIGINAL STORY BELOW---

According to ECISD, Buice’s Principal has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation of an incident on Friday.

The district says they are unable to give any additional information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

