181 MISD teachers to receive performance-based stipends

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is announced Monday that 181 teachers have qualified to receive performance-based stipends through the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) program.

The 181 teachers who qualified will receive between $3,000 and $25,600 per year over the next five years. The allotment depends on several factors such as their level of performance and which campus at which they teach.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that so many of our teachers who make an impactful, measurable difference in our student’s lives are being rewarded for their excellence,” said Stephanie Howard, MISD superintendent. “TIA is a step in keeping high-performing teachers in the classroom, and we look forward to growing our participation in the TIA program in years to come.”

Eligible teachers must have taught K-8 English language arts and reading or math; English I, English II or Algebra I; or have their National Board Certification. Midland ISD will extend eligibility next year to biology and pre-kindergarten teachers.

Teachers will learn how much they will receive in May, and payouts will be paid that month.

