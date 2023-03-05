WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (CNN) – A FedEx driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver, Tony Antal, had just stood seconds earlier.

On Saturday, Antal told CNN it was unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the strong storms that swept through Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

inmate death
Inmate death at Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Fatal Crash
Midland man dies in crash
Four of the most affordable cities in Texas are right here in the Permian Basin, according to a...
New study shows four cities in the Permian Basin as most affordable in Texas
Boobie Miles arrested again
James Earl ‘Boobie’ Miles has been arrested again

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
Mountain roads shut as another winter storm hits California
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree