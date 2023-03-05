Midland Police Department paid tribute to fallen Officer Nathan Heidelberg

On March 5, 2023, the Midland Police Department honored & remembered Officer Nathan "Hayden" Heidelberg.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On March 5, 2023, the Midland Police Department honored & remembered Officer Nathan “Hayden” Heidelberg.

It’s been 4 years since Officer Heidelberg paid the ultimate price in service on March 5, 2019.

In remembrance of that sacrifice, the Midland Police Department held a private ceremony on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Officers and many others gathered at his statue that’s at the MPD Range to honor Officer Heidelberg.

On March 5, 2023, the Midland Police Department honored & remembered Officer Nathan “Hayden” Heidelberg.(Midland Police Department)
On March 5, 2023, the Midland Police Department honored & remembered Officer Nathan “Hayden” Heidelberg.(Midland Police Department)

