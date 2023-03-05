Midland Police Department paid tribute to fallen Officer Nathan Heidelberg
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On March 5, 2023, the Midland Police Department honored & remembered Officer Nathan “Hayden” Heidelberg.
It’s been 4 years since Officer Heidelberg paid the ultimate price in service on March 5, 2019.
In remembrance of that sacrifice, the Midland Police Department held a private ceremony on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Officers and many others gathered at his statue that’s at the MPD Range to honor Officer Heidelberg.
