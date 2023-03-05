Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, their patrol received a call for service at 12:09 am, in reference to an ambulance run for a gunshot victim at 12226 Middle Ground.

Upon arrival, deputies located a juvenile male subject who suffered from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Medical Center Hospital where two other subjects arrived by a private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

It is believed all three subjects were shot at the same location.

Two subjects were listed in stable condition and the third subject was listed in critical condition.

No arrests were made at this time and although this was from a juvenile party with alcohol, the charges are pending against two adults.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

