ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There was a phenomenon in the skies over Odessa last night.

Three bright lights hovering just outside of town.

It’s an unexplainable event that the “corporate media” is already trying to cover up.

NASA said the lights are Jupiter and Venus passing each other. But the truth remains out there for a dedicated journalist to uncover.

The government held hearings about UFOs last year. Their conclusions do not disprove a government coverup, as explained by a man with a microphone in his basement.

“It says there a bunch of mysterious things that we, like, don’t understand,” said the man under the creepy glow of a lamp. “But there’s no real evidence presented that any of it has to do with aliens.”

But the evidence also doesn’t prove that it doesn’t have to do with aliens, keeping the search for the truth alive.

One totally credible theory says that aliens helped humans build structures like the original Stonehenge structure in Odessa, a replica of which can be found in the United Kingdom. There isn’t not any scientific proof that these structures weren’t built by beings from another planet.

Odessa resident Ronald Holder saw the mysterious lights Thursday night. He says he has not seen anything like that.

“I have not seen anything like that,” he said.

His opinion is backed up by the following cherry-picked, out-of-context soundbite from a man in California.

“I’ve seen things you can’t explain,” he said, presumably about aliens and not about anything else.

And why can’t these things be explained? Is the idea of green creatures traveling from far-off worlds really less likely than an astronomical conjunction of two celestial bodies?

What is the government hiding? What don’t they want us to know?

The truth is the truth has already been proven to be unproven.

