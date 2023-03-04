Another Odessa city employee fired

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at the Odessa American, Assistant Odessa city manager Aaron Smith was fired Thursday.

Smith’s attorney, bobby bland, told them he believes city officials were upset that Smith had asked the Ector county district attorney’s office, the Texas attorney general’s office and the Texas Rangers to determine if Mayor Javier Joven had illegally signed a contract with T2 professional consulting and if the city had violated the Texas open meetings act.

Mayor Joven told the OA in an email,

“Typically we don’t answer personal issues. there is an active investigation into Mr. Smith by the city of Odessa.”

We will keep you updated on this story as we learn more.

