Another Odessa city employee fired

The Odessa City Council
The Odessa City Council(Reilly Strand / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at the Odessa American,  Assistant Odessa city manager Aaron Smith was fired Thursday.

Smith’s attorney, bobby bland, told them he believes city officials were upset that Smith had asked the Ector county district attorney’s office, the Texas attorney general’s office and the Texas Rangers to determine if Mayor Javier Joven had illegally signed a contract with T2 professional consulting and if the city had violated the Texas open meetings act.

Mayor Joven told the OA in an email,

“Typically we don’t answer personal issues. there is an active investigation into Mr. Smith by the city of Odessa.”

We will keep you updated on this story as we learn more.

READ NEXT: Odessa City Council votes to terminate City Attorney and City Manager

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Fatal Crash
Midland man dies in crash
inmate death
Inmate death at Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring
Theft Investigation-James Horne
Crime-stoppers tip leads to arrest of Odessa trailer thief
ECSO: Surveillance video shows man fall to his death trying to get off a garbage truck
ECSO identifies man who fell out of garbage truck to death

Latest News

The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Two bills aimed at protecting landowners from over-intrusion by carbon pipeline builders died today in a senate committee
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online