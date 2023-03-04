9th annual Ink Masters Tattoo Expo kicks off at Ector County Coliseum

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 9th annual Ink Masters Tattoo Expo kicked off today at the Ector County Coliseum. The show will be held throughout the weekend.

“Every year they come, the same artist shows up and the people get them so it’s a yearly thing for a lot of the people that come out,” said Evil Ink Tattoo Owner Henry Carrasco.

200 tattoo artists gathered for the expo from all over the world, the artists also take part in a big competition each night.

“There’s artists for any type of tattoo there is,” said Carrasco.

There is live tattooing, piercings, shirts, a barber and more and children are welcome.

Founder Raymond Hernandez says tattoos have become so popular they’re a fashion now.

“It’s becoming a culture and it has grown from the military till now it has grown from police officers to firemen to everything,” said Hernandez.

Every artist exhibited had to get their work approved.

The show is not only a big deal for the artists but it’s a chance for community members to get tattooed by artists they may have never gotten the chance to otherwise.

“Odessa always supports us, the customers that end up coming in leave happy,” said Hernandez.

The day pass is $25 dollars, the weekend is $40.

