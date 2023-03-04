HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - What felt like just another normal ride back to campus after a meet for the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf team last year, sadly took an unfortunate turn of events.

The school van was traveling Northbound on FM 17-88 and was struck by a Dodge 25-00 that was heading Southbound, just after 8 pm.

Authorities identified those in the crash as... Tyler James, Maurio Sanchez, Travis Garcia, Jackson Zinn, Karisa Raines, Laci Stone and Tiago Sousa.

The 2 survivors in the van that evening were Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill.

Due to the tragedy, a benefit golf tournament and cookout were created last April to raise funds for the families and victims to help them recover from such a tragic experience they were able to raise over $160,000.

The 2nd annual Swing Fore Nine tournament returned this weekend to remember the people that were lost in that fatal crash.

“I mean it’s just crazy seeing how much love is out here. They may not who we are, I’m sure they do but we may not know who they are and it’s just amazing how much people come out and support us” said Halie Cruz, Sophomore at the University of the Southwest

Families that lost their children that night gathered at the school’s course to talk about their children and how much they meant not just to their families or teammates but to the community.

“To see the support from not just here but so many golf communities has been amazing. I know the golf course in Midland where they still have flags with their names on them. Just seeing all the people show up knowing this is for your kid it’s amazing” said Chelsea Stone, Mother of Laci Stone

Despite the students no longer being with their friends and family, their memory will always be remembered.

“We’re like oh Jackson, oh Karissa and Lacey, all them were like oh they did such and such on this hole so I mean we’re even at different tournaments and we still think of them,” said Cruz

The students now on the golf team have grown even closer and make sure to keep each other informed about their whereabouts.

