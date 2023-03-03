Rent is on the rise... again... luckily relief is on the way

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Rent has been on the rise in the Permian Basin over the last year, but relief is on the way.

Over the last 12 months people in the Midland and Odessa area have seen a massive increase in rent with Odessa seeing over a 20% increase and Midland not so far behind at a 19% increase

The biggest factor that drives rent up in the Permian Basin is determined by how well the oil industry and the housing market are doing.

“A lot of economic activity in West Texas over the last year has created demand in housing and has pushed up rent prices there specifically,” said, Rob Warnock, Senior Researcher Associate for Apartment List

After Covid hit, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs helped over 300,000 families with rent relief and provided over 2 billion dollars to those renters.

This rent relief was designed to help families who are struggling to pay rent and who are also struggling to pay their utility and home energy bills.

This relief had a huge impact on families in Ector and Midland counties

“So for Ector County, we’ve put out about 7.6 million and helped over 1,200 households and the average assistance amount per household is 6,260 and that’s pretty inline with the rest of the state. For Midland County, a little over 11 million dollars and over 1,600 households and the average assistance of 6,600″ said Bobby Wilkinson, Exercise Director at TDHCA

If you need any type of assistance you can click here to see if you are eligible.

