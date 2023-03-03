Oncor and first responders busy responding to high wind damage, fires, wrecks, outages and more

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Winds between 60 and 70 miles per hour hit West Texas today.

The severe weather caused red flag warnings lasting the entirety of the day, power outages across the Permian Basin, major multi-vehicle crashes and multiple fires to break out.

Midland Firefighter Paramedic Ryan Earp says on days like this, they’re busy responding to calls throughout the day.

“Wrecks, visibility changes and then the ambulance still responds to structure fires and stuff like that so there’s a pretty high risk of wildland fires getting into structures and stuff like that so we’ve kind of been all over the place,” said Earp.

The high winds can cause major damage to power lines which not only causes outages but can be a major fire hazard as well.

A multi-structural fire and grass fire broke out in Midland near Eisenhower and Industrial earlier today, no injuries were reported and firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the fire was caused by power lines.

West Region Oncor Manager Gus Ortega says Oncor crews were responding to outages all day.

“As the winds continue to blow we will continue to keep going throughout the night, we are prepared,” said Ortega.

Ortega says Oncor prioritizes the safety of the public and their employees as when they are responding to power lines that are down it’s hard to know if they are live, they ask everyone to report downed lines by calling 911.

Another big thing is tying down any objects that could fly into lines or cause damage, especially trampolines.

“Trampolines are one of the things we see especially on Sunday. You know if you do have a trampoline we ask the public to please tie them down because they do fly into the power lines,” said Ortega.

The big thing to remember is to limit travel, try to stay inside and do not burn anything even if it is contained when winds are high. Residents are urged to call Oncor to report outages so their crews can respond.

