New living facility for seniors coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Both of Midland’s low-income senior facilities are at or near capacity.

That could soon change because the city council approved a zoning change to build a new complex for seniors.

The initial plans for this new facility is expected to be over 60,000 square feet and there’ll be 200 units available for seniors to live in.

The new facility will be built near Andrews Highway and the West Texas Food Bank.

There will be one-bedroom and two-bedroom units for seniors 55 and older.

Midland Mayor Lori Blong says this problems been long overdue and she’s glad to get this project started.

“We know that there are other seniors in our community whose needs are not being met, so this is an opportunity for a developer to come in, work with a local non-profit and address that need in Midland,” said Mayor Blong.

However, not everyone was on board.

People voiced their concerns at the last council meeting and are worried the new building will attract more traffic in that area and bring in more crime.

“When you look at the level of and across the country, where senior developments go in, the idea of additional crime and additional safety measures often times aren’t warranted for that development,” said community development manager, Isaac Garnett.

The city council agreed that more low-income housing for seniors is a must need in Midland, and because the cost of living is increasing, the new facility will be beneficial.

“as we face an increasing, tight, housing market here in midland. seniors and low-income folks are often the ones who feel that squeeze the most. so we’re happy that this is an opportunity to provide that need,” said Mayor Blong.

The council says the location of the new facility is great for seniors to have grocery stores nearby.

They’ve also spoken with the West Texas Food Bank about opening a food pantry inside the complex.

