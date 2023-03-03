Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, around 9:03 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were called to Relax Massage in Midland.

According to the Midland Police Department, a man entered the massage business, pointed a gun at a 47-year-old female employee, and demanded money. The employee gave the armed suspect money before he left on foot.

The suspect was wearing black clothing, a mask, and gloves. He has not yet been located and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.

