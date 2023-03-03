James Earl ‘Boobie’ Miles has been arrested again

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at the Odessa American, James Earl “Boobie” Miles jr. was arrested Tuesday, and is being accused of seriously injuring his ex-wife.

Tuesday afternoon his ex-wife called 911 saying Miles was choking her, when dispatchers responded to the call, she was found passed out in her car with choke marks around her neck, and injuries to her face.

According to the report, Miles’ former wife had bloodshot watery eyes, redness around her neck, bleeding cuts on her right hand, and facial injuries. The officer noted in his report the woman was having a hard time breathing and struggled to speak through her pain.

After being taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center, she said she’d been in Odessa for a few days working on her relationship with Miles, but they began to argue because she wanted to stay one more night, the report stated.

She told officers he threw her onto the bed and choked her to the point where she was losing her vision, her ability to breathe, and her consciousness. When he released her, she said she began to pray out loud which prompted him to hit her in the face, the report stated.

She remembered being dizzy, starting her car, hitting the curb, and being awakened by an officer, the report stated.

According to the police report, Miles was uncooperative when police asked him to exit his house and was taken into custody with the help of a canine officer who bit the former Permian running back.

After the bite Miles was taken to Medical Center Hospital, according to the report. Miles “was very belligerent and making racist type statements toward officers,” the report stated.

After officers smelled marijuana on Miles and Miles’ former wife told them he was selling cocaine and marijuana, officers obtained a search warrant for the house.

Officers found 7.42 ounces of marijuana in 18 individually-wrapped packages Miles said he uses for his knees, the report stated. They also found a gun cleaning kit and bullets for a .38 special.

After being released from MCH, Miles was booked into the Ector County jail.

Miles is being charged with assault of a family member by impeding breath, violation of a bond or protective order, and possession of marijuana.

Click here to read the full affidavit.

Miles has sixteen prior arrests and eight previous convictions.

