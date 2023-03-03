ECISD holds State of the District

It was an opportunity to update the community on the district’s progress in educating kids.
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday evening was the ECISD annual State of the District address.

It was an opportunity to update the community on the district’s progress in educating kids. The evening was filled with data updates, as Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke about the strategic plan and growth that the district has had, the overall rating of the district compared to three years ago, choices and opportunities for the students, plans for the future and the achievements that the district has earned.

“I’m thrilled that our students are performing at a higher level,” Muri said. “[I’m] thrilled that our students are growing academically and achieving great things. We do a lot of work. We talk about teachers and principals and the work of the system but at the end of the day, our primary focus is on the 33,500 kids that we serve. So I’m most proud that they’re better off today than they were three years ago.”

Dr. Muri says he is excited to continue working with the community to grow as a school system and is optimistic about what the future holds for ECISD.

