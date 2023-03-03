City of Odessa Parks & Rec to hold community engagement meetings

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department and the Quality-of-Life Committee will conduct engagement meetings for the feasibility study for a sports complex.

These meetings will be held on Wednesday, March 8 at Lawndale Community Building, 9201 Rainbow Dr at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 9th at Nimitz Middle School Cafeteria, 4500 Maple Ave at 6:30 p.m.

These community meetings will replace the community meeting that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 7th at Sherwood Community Center.

