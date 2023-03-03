ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 3/4/23: Much better weather this weekend as high pressure works its way into West Texas and calms the winds. Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures to early Spring levels through Monday...so no excuses to get out and enjoy the outdoors!

The next cold front will move through next Wednesday bringing some wind and cooler temperatures...but most importantly...an increase in rain chances. Stay Tuned!

