CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 3/4/23

A good looking weekend!
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/3/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 3/4/23: Much better weather this weekend as high pressure works its way into West Texas and calms the winds. Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures to early Spring levels through Monday...so no excuses to get out and enjoy the outdoors!

The next cold front will move through next Wednesday bringing some wind and cooler temperatures...but most importantly...an increase in rain chances. Stay Tuned!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Fatal Crash
Midland man dies in crash
inmate death
Inmate death at Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring
Theft Investigation-James Horne
Crime-stoppers tip leads to arrest of Odessa trailer thief
ECSO: Surveillance video shows man fall to his death trying to get off a garbage truck
ECSO identifies man who fell out of garbage truck to death

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/3/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/3/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/3/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 3/2/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/1/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/1/23 PM