CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/3/23

Better weather ahead!
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/3/23: A big improvement in winds and temperatures is in the offing for Friday as high pressure builds into West Texas. There will still be some breeze...but nothing like what we have dealt with. The nicer weather looks to continue into the weekend as temperatures warm up quite a bit and the sunny skies look to continue.

Another cold front in the middle of next week will bring our next bout of wind...but right now it doesn’t look too bad as temperatures drop back to late Winter levels. Stay Tuned!

