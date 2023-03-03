Annual observance held for Texas Independence Day

It was the 27th year the event was held at the Haley Memorial Library and History Center.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - March is when the year starts to get good. The weather begins to warm, flowers bloom, and Texas celebrates its Independence Day.

“If you observe it, the taproot of the U.S. is Texas,” said Pat McDaniel, the Director of the Haley Memorial Library and History Center.

Texas turned 187 years young on Thursday, and to commemorate the birthday, the 27th annual observance was held at the Haley Memorial Library and History Center.

“Texas is a bedrock, I believe, of culture and society can find to observe,” McDaniel said.

Two essays were read about Texas’ founding fathers before singing “Texas, Our Texas”, reciting the Texas Pledge of Allegiance, capped off with a canon firing.

It’s just as much a history lesson as a celebration, which is how the local chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas members want it.

“It’s important for us to remember the sacrifices of the people who fought for Texas Independence and the events that led up to that,” said Corrina Bilbrey, President of the Aaron Estes Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. “March is just a great month to do that.”

Not everything went as planned.

Dangerous wind conditions forced the cancelation of a flag-raising ceremony.

McDaniel said they’ll have to try again next year.

