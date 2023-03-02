Read Across America Week celebrates Dr. Suess

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Read Across America week!

And for many that means it is also Dr. Suess time.

Whether it was Cat in the Hat, Fox in Socks or One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish.

The docs rhymes show kids the places you can go just by reading.

To some reading is no fun

And they would rather not have it done

But to others it’s a way to get lost in a new fantasy

And there’s those that say books are what make you free

It’s best to read when you are young

Because you’ll realize it’s the best thing under the sun

“It’s important to help their love of reading grow if we start them early. It just helps them as they get older. Reading becomes easy for them, and they love to read as they grow older and that’s what we want to do is continue reading throughout school” said Linda Marquez, Zavala Liberian

However sometimes the chances to read just aren’t there

And that’s no fair

But the literacy coalition

Wants to make sure no one gets put in that position

“So many of the people we come into contact within our daily life have books at home and so it’s a foreign idea and we’ll what do you mean kids don’t have books at home. There’s a lot that don’t and so to be able to provide that through our support through our social service providers and other partners that we work with to get the books in the hands of kids is really important” said John Trischitti, Exec Director Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin

And with these reading tips students at elementary schools like Zavala

Are becoming so smart they are practically an ivy league Schol-a

“We do reading programs and we have a reading program throughout the district called bookworms where each child each month gets a a book. They take it home, it’s theirs to keep. We have of course the library and they come and check out books. So every month they get a book to take home through book worms. We like to have readers come to our school and read to them and then they get to take those books.” said, Marquez

