Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference with keynote speaker Mike Sommers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - President and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute Mike Sommers is the keynote speaker for this year’s Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference.

The conference kicked off today, tonight Sommers spoke at the Petroleum Club in Midland. While he’s here he hopes to highlight the importance of the Permian Basin to America’s energy security.

“Particularly the oil and gas industry and what we do every day to make sure that the world has access to affordable, reliable and ever cleaner fuel,” said Sommers.

At the beginning of this year the API put forward 10 common sense proposals that they say will ensure the American people will have access to reliable fuel while providing energy security for the US, the world and keep prices low for American consumers.

“We need to continue to produce oil and gas here in the United States but we also have to be able to move it so we need permitting reform through congress so that we can get these facilities built but we also have to continue to improve our operations so were producing oil and gas in the cleanest way possible,” said Sommers.

Sommers says one of the most important things in this industry is water and we produce a lot of it, about 3 or 4 barrels of water for every 1 barrel of oil we produce, making usage and disposal an important focus of the conference.

You’ll remember the 5.4 magnitude earthquake in December that was connected to salt water disposal areas North of Midland.

“This is one of those issues that the industry takes very seriously. We do not want to see increased seismic activity within our operations so we are focused on making sure that we dispose of this water in the right way and as quickly as possible,” said Sommers.

Sommers went on to say that they have found a connection between saltwater disposal and seismic activity in the Permian Basin but this basin is gonna be the most important basin for energy production throughout the world.

Next week Sommers is headed to CERAWeek in Houston where energy leaders from around the world will come together to talk about energy security. He plans to bring the story of the Permian Basin telling what it means to be energy secure and produce energy securely here in the United States.

