New study shows four cities in the Permian Basin as most affordable in Texas

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) -Four of the most affordable cities in Texas are right here in the Permian Basin, according to a recent study.

However, realtors we spoke with say, they’re not sure that’s correct.

Monahans, Kermit, Pecos and West Odessa were included in the top ten list, but with the cost of groceries, fuel and rent rising, so does the cost of purchasing a home.

This study was based on closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance, and mortgage rates.

However, in Kermit, the inventory for homes and apartments has shrunk.

“It’s really difficult for people to find anything which is of course why the prices have gone up. So, it does kind of surprise me that we’re on the list,” said owner of Michel Real Estate, Duff Michel.

Michel says residents were able to purchase a lot more property just a year ago, but because the interest rate has doubled since then, it made it more difficult to buy a home.

Because kermit is land locked, residents aren’t able to expand their property.

“There’s been times when there’s been a little boom to take place and no real good areas to expand,” said Michel.

Kermit does get new residents from people who can’t find a place to live in the Permian Basin.

“You know we end up with some people over in Kermit I think because they started out looking in Odessa, Andrews, Monahans, and maybe they’re limited inventory there too and so they end up over here,” said Michel.

West Odessa is also on the list, but one thing EXIT Permian Basin Realty mentioned was that there are a lot of trailer homes there.

And because of that the property tax and value lowers.

Which can make it look like the cost to own a home there is cheaper.

This study included cities with a population of 5,000 residents or greater.

Which was then used with the average home cost in each of those cities throughout a five-year period.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.