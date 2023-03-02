MPD looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is requesting help locating 48-year-old, Larry Joe Rawls.

Rawls is being sought for failing to register as a sex offender by failing to surrender himself to custody after an indecent assault.

If you have information on the location of Rawls, please contact the Midland Police Department at (432)685-7108.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.