MPD looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender

48-year-old, Larry Joe Rawls
48-year-old, Larry Joe Rawls(NONE)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is requesting help locating 48-year-old, Larry Joe Rawls.

Rawls is being sought for failing to register as a sex offender by failing to surrender himself to custody after an indecent assault.

If you have information on the location of Rawls, please contact the Midland Police Department at (432)685-7108.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO: Surveillance video shows man fall to his death trying to get off a garbage truck
ECSO identifies man who fell out of garbage truck to death
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Fatal Crash
Midland man dies in crash
inmate death
Inmate death at Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring
Theft Investigation-James Horne
Crime-stoppers tip leads to arrest of Odessa trailer thief

Latest News

Four of the most affordable cities in Texas are right here in the Permian Basin, according to a...
New study shows four cities in the Permian Basin as most affordable in Texas
RED FLAG WARNING
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Thursday, 3/2/23
The conference kicked off today, tonight Sommers spoke at the Petroleum Club in Midland. While...
Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference with keynote speaker Mike Sommers
Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference kicked off today