MPD looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is requesting help locating 48-year-old, Larry Joe Rawls.
Rawls is being sought for failing to register as a sex offender by failing to surrender himself to custody after an indecent assault.
If you have information on the location of Rawls, please contact the Midland Police Department at (432)685-7108.
