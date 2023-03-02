Midland Animal services cracking down on animal cruelty cases

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The city of midland is getting serious about stopping the city’s high rate of animal abandonment cases by more rigorously charging and investigating animal cruelty cases.

“The animal population for loose animals out here is very high,” said Midland Animal Services Manager Ty Coleman.

The solution? Just follow the law. Coleman is hiring more investigators and bearing down on violators.

“Texas Health and Safety Code allows us to investigate animal cruelty civilly,” Coleman said. “When we complete our investigation, we turn it over to the Midland Police Department for criminal charges.”

Animal cruelty ranges from inadequate feeding or providing water, overworking, bestiality, fighting, and physical abuse.

Charges can come with severe penalties, ranging from a class a misdemeanor to a 3rd-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

It’s a crime that can happen in private or public. Security cameras recently caught two people abandoning three puppies at this Midland car wash on Briarwood.

The video shows a woman coaxing the puppies away from the car. It’s a case study of what Coleman is working to stop.

MAS has started hosting MPD officers for training in animal cruelty law and is trying to bring that education to the general public because leaving your pet on the side of the road is animal cruelty.

“You can’t just bring an animal to the shelter or dump it here at the shelter,” Coleman said. “They have to make arrangements with the shelter to owner-surrender the animal.”

More than being illegal and cruel, it’s also unfair to the animals that put their trust in humans.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.