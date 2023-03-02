CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Thursday, 3/2/23

Damaging winds...near extreme danger and blowing dust are expected
RED FLAG WARNING
RED FLAG WARNING(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller and Craig Stewart
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KOSA) - Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day. Winds gusting in excess of 90 mph are possible in the mountains of West Texas and southeast New Mexico and gusts to 60+ will be possible in the plains. The time frame for the worst of the winds will be from 2 PM CST to 7 PM CST with strong wind gusts continuing into the evening hours. Areas of blowing dust will be widespread causing hazardous travel so try to stay indoors and avoid being on area roads if possible. The wind combined with very low humidity levels will lead to critical to extreme fire danger. Please hold off on any outdoor burning and avoid flames...sparks and heat sources outdoors.

Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert concerning high-impact wind event online...on-air and be sure to get the CBS7 First Alert Weather App for your iPhone and Android phone.

