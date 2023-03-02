CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Thursday, 3/2/23

(KOSA) - Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day. Winds gusting in excess of 90 mph are possible in the mountains of West Texas and southeast New Mexico and gusts to 60+ will be possible in the plains. The time frame for the worst of the winds will be from 2 PM CST to 7 PM CST with strong wind gusts continuing into the evening hours. Areas of blowing dust will be widespread causing hazardous travel so try to stay indoors and avoid being on area roads if possible. The wind combined with very low humidity levels will lead to critical to extreme fire danger. Please hold off on any outdoor burning and avoid flames...sparks and heat sources outdoors.

