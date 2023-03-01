UTPB has new therapy dog in training named Ghost

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has a new therapy dog in training named Ghost.

The 7-month-old husky is taking basic manners classes and in a few months he will take the AKC Canine Good Citizen Certification.

After he’s 1-year-old in July, he’ll be able to test for his therapy dog certification.

“Research has shown that spending time with animals petting them, loving them and having something to care for can decrease anxiety and depression symptoms,” said Ghost’s owner and Assistant Professor of Counseling J.C. Ausmus.

Ghost was a surprise to Ausmus from her parents to be her emotional support animal.

Dean of Students Corey Benson asked her to train him to be the university’s therapy dog.

“He comes with me about once a week to my classes, and kind of just chills out with the students to kind of just socialize him and get him use to being here on campus he also likes to go to our student meetings, he’s been a couple crisis calls already just when he’s with me and I’m on campus I’ll just drag him with me,” said Ausmus.

Schools have been increasingly focused on student’s mental health.

Ausmus says a lot of university counseling centers have even started incorporating animals full time into their practice.

Ausmus says between the ages of 17 and 25 is when mental health illness can start and become a vital time for a student.

“I think his love and care really helps people with their anxiety, helps people with their depression, helps them with that really hard transitional period in a student’s life so I hope that all the joy he brings me I can bring to other people with him,” said Ausmus.

Once Ghost is fully trained he will be available for students to come pet, he will also be at campus events and they plan on incorporating him into a training clinic for the counseling program so community members can hang out with him too.

