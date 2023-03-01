TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure Loop 338 & Yukon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa Facebook says crews working on the TxDOT Loop 338 & Yukon overpass project have a lane closure scheduled for Wednesday, March 1st.

The eastbound lane on Yukon between Loop 338 and Faudree Road will be closed between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday morning to move barricade equipment.

The westbound lane of Yukon between Faudree Road and Loop 338 will remain open to traffic.

