Midland elementary schools back in session after evacuation

Jones and Henderson Elementaries were evacuated after a smell thought to be gas was in the air.
Elementary school evacuation
Elementary school evacuation(Amanda Webster)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An MISD spokesperson has confirmed that both Jones Elementary and Henderson Elementary were evacuated earlier this morning after an odor was in the air thought to be gas.

The Midland Fire Department found that the smell is from oilfield activity in the area of Loop 250 and Thomason.

Jones and Henderson were evacuated to the field areas of their respective campuses for about 30 minutes. They’re back in buildings now.

