Midland elementary schools back in session after evacuation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An MISD spokesperson has confirmed that both Jones Elementary and Henderson Elementary were evacuated earlier this morning after an odor was in the air thought to be gas.

The Midland Fire Department found that the smell is from oilfield activity in the area of Loop 250 and Thomason.

Jones and Henderson were evacuated to the field areas of their respective campuses for about 30 minutes. They’re back in buildings now.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.