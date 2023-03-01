Midland Christian School starts esports program

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Christian School is piloting a new after school gaming program for students.

The goal is to receive esports scholarships from universities and create camaraderie within Midland Christian.

Midland Christian only has one game that they compete in at the moment, but they plan to expand playing multiple games with their growing roster.

This group of students have been wanting to start an esports team for three years.

Not only to play video games as a high school team, but also to have a club for other students who may not want to play a physical sport.

One of the students who pitched this idea to the school says they loved the idea, but they never got around to authorizing it.

However, with Midland Christians new president, Gregory Anderson coming in, he gave the green light to start this esports team.

“But we want to make sure that we’re putting our resources in something that can blossom and grow throughout the future and so our kids here will have opportunities for scholarships,” said esports coordinator, Donnell Ray.

It’s especially fun for brothers Jian and Jaiden Catalasan.

Who’ve been gaming together since they were kids, and are now able to share these experiences in a competitive field.

“And I think esports has been a great opportunity to make new friends and just have fun.” said Jian.

“I don’t know, it’s something that I don’t feel often, but it’s just this level of comraderie I guess whenever we’re up there playing games,” said Jaiden.

They’ve competed a couple of times this year against other schools in Dallas, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio.

Their team captain says that because they’re all competitive against each other, it makes them a better team in competitions.

“I think that each of us wanting to be better than the other, drives our team to be better, more than trying to be better than the other teams,” said Owen Carnes.

The competitions are regulated by TAPPS.

They play against schools every Wednesday and practice on their own time.

Even though the only game they play is smash bros, they want to expand their game range.

At the moment, their esports team is ranked number one in their season, and hope to make it to state championships in their first year.

