Law Enforcement and School Officials met today to go over school safety

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Region 18 ESC held a summit today for community leaders in education, mental health, law enforcement, first responders, city, and county officials who met from across the region to discuss the challenges of keeping our communities safe in today’s world.

Region 18 ESC covers over 37,000 square miles, 33 school districts, 5 institutes of higher education, more than 6,000 educators, and more than 88,000 students.

And despite covering all that ground, there is still room to learn.

Region 18 ESC acts as a liaison between the Texas Education Agency and the local school districts and the schools they serve by providing information, conducting training, and providing consultations for both federal and state programs.

Those who were in attendance today were able to hear from Lieutenant Paul Smith, an FBI Executive who has researched and provided training for active shooter events, as well as people personally affected by a school shooting such as Dr. Leigh Wall, who was Superintendent of Santa Fe ISD during a school shooting at Santa Fe high school in 2018, 10 people died that day, and 13 other people were injured.

After the tragedy, Dr. Wall says it’s important for everyone to come together.

“As participants come together and learn from each other, hopefully, that will help build and strengthen their safety plans in their schools and communities,” said, Dr. Leigh Wall, Former Santa Fe Superintendent

One of the main talking points for today’s discussions included communication, making sure everyone is on the same page, how law enforcement talks with other law enforcement, how law enforcement talks with the school administration, and how it’s important to never… let history repeat itself.

“I think history has shown us that it’s important and we have to be taking advantage of history so that we can do better,” said, Craig Miller, Retd. Dallas ISD Chief of Police

And doing better is why Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett was at the summit meeting to make sure those in West Texas stay safe.

“But you know in these life or death situations people need to be aware that law enforcement responses are going to be somewhat longer and you know sometimes you’re the front line of defense and you need to be prepared to have a gameplan on an individual basis and a team basis and on an organizational basis. And that’s what we’re hashing here and we’re taking that back to Ector County” said, Dustin Fawcett, Ector County Judge

Leaders from West Texas schools including MISD, ECISD, Andrews ISD, and Big Spring ISD were there to get input as well.

