The latest on the ‘Solar Park Fire’ in Fort Davis

UPDATE 2:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY: The Solar Park Fire has not had any spread overnight. Better mapping has revised the acreage estimate to 2816 acres with 50% containment. The firefighters will continue cleaning up the hop spots in the interior today as they did yesterday. However, high winds from the southwest are predicted for the afternoon. If they get strong enough, then the firefighters will not be able to control any breakouts if they occur. At that point, the firefighters will come down off the hilltops and re-stage into two task forces. One task force will provide protection for Limpia Crossing, particularly in the drainages and low areas The other will be available for the initial attack to assist the volunteer departments if requested.

UPDATE 8:10 A.M TUESDAY: The Solar Park Fire continues to burn in the interior. The weather today will be warm and windy with temperatures in the 70s and winds from the southwest 20-30 mph. Acreage is still at 2800 with 10% containment. The increase in acreage was due to better mapping from a helicopter flyover yesterday. There are over 50 additional fire resources Tuesday to assist with the operations and a few more will be trickling in. There should be more information later in the day once the firefighters can get on the scene to assess the fire behavior overnight. Most of the operations will be conducted by TFS today so that the volunteers can rest and prepare for any additional new fires that might occur.

UPDATE 7:25 A.M. MONDAY: Fort Davis Fire Department and Texas Forest Service headed out to the Solar Park Fire at 7 a.m. following a briefing at 06:30. Fort Davis has sent three engines to the fire. There are three more TFS engines headed to Fort Davis that should arrive today. Fort Davis crews will be working the southern flank to protect Limpia Crossing while the TFS crews work the eastern and northern flanks. When crews get on the scene to make a size up about the fire activity last night they will have a better idea of where they stand today.

Initial reports are that the fire did not have much growth last night but that information is based on visual estimates from the highway.

Winds are predicted to be out of the west all day, 30-40 mph, and the main concern is the Sproul Ranch and the heavier fuels east of the ranch. We do not see a threat to the Observatory.

Update: According to the Fort Davis Fire Department, at 7:08 p.m., the Point of Rock fire has been put out.

As of right now, The Solar Park fire is east of the Mcdonald’s Observatory. The fire is slowly backing down Olds Creek and will potentially threaten the houses on Cedar Drive.

The County Judge, the EMC, and the TFS liaison are headed to the scene to tie in with the Fire Marshall to access the situation.

Original Story: According to the Fort Davis Fire Department, at 4:25 p.m. this afternoon, the Fort Davis VFD was working a fire near the old Solar Park. About 70 acres were affected and it was running hard in the northeast. Limpia Crossing is not threatened at this time but if the winds shift it could be.

A second fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on the south side of Highway 166 near Point of Rock.

Authorities have not released more details at this time.

