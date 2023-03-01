KBEST News: Big Spring to get Chick-fil-a

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A restaurant.
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A restaurant.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to CBS7′s media partners at KBEST News, Chick-fil-A, a restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches, is coming to Big Spring, that’s according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website.

According to the TDLR Architectural Barriers Project Details page, the building will be a new construction project located at 502 E. FM 700 with a drive-thru and stand-alone canopies. The estimated cost of construction is $1.2 million, and is expected to begin on June 12, 2023.

