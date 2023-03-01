Irrigation work underway at Fairview Cemetery

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Fairview cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Midland County, and for years it’s looked the part.

But now, the county is pouring nearly a million dollars into sprucing up the 45-acre cemetery.

The big item, a new sprinkler system, is a godsend for Cemetery Director David Sapp.

“It’s been on my bucket list for 17 years,” Sapp said. “As long as I’ve been here.”

It’s an important change to the county’s most historic cemetery, where many of its biggest names are buried.

“Anybody who is anybody is buried here,” Sapp said.

The new sprinkler system will replace decades out-of-date aluminum, manual irrigation system more customarily seen on farms. It’s a setup that’s not easy or fun to move on 110-degree West Texas days. It’s also an eyesore for visitors.

The metal is soon to be sold at auction. It’s one funeral Sapp won’t be sad to attend.

“It’ll be a very happy goodbye,” he laughed.

That goodbye would not be possible without the Midland County Commissioner’s Court, which allocated $842,000 for the project.

County Director of Facilities and Operations Eddie Melendez played a significant role in pushing for modern underground irrigation.

“We put more emphasis on the cemetery,” Melendez said. “We feel it’s been overlooked.”

Melendez and Sapp have the end of April targeted as the timeframe for completion, weather permitting. Nearly three-dozen trees will be added to the cemetery as well.

“This is going to be a Cadillac once it’s all said and done,” Melendez said.

As for Sapp, the work might get simpler, but the responsibility to care for Midland’s history and family remains.

“If it ever gets easy, I’ll quit,” Sapp said.

