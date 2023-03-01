DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO: Surveillance video shows man fall to his death trying to get off a garbage truck
ECSO identifies man who fell out of garbage truck to death
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Fatal Crash
Midland man dies in crash
Theft Investigation-James Horne
Crime-stoppers tip leads to arrest of Odessa trailer thief
Ansari says the Midland Police Department responded quickly and the two people were scared off...
Midland residents concerned over attempted robbery

Latest News

Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
Baseball
2023 Tournament of Champions schedule
Cherry blossoms are visible along Hains Point in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP...
DC’s cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
Firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo