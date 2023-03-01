37 MISD seniors pass EKG technician exam

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced on its Facebook page, Wednesday that all 37 students who were enrolled in the district’s, Patient Care Technician program, recently took the exam to be an EKG Technician.

MISD says that all 37 students passed the exam and are now certified to begin this healthcare job as soon as they graduate.

Patient Care Tech is just one of many dual credit programs that MISD offers through its CTE program with Midland College.

