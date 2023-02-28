Pfluger reacts to student loan bailout

WASHINGTON, DC (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger released the following statement as the Supreme Court hears arguments over President Biden’s student loan bailout program:

“Today, the Supreme Court is weighing the Biden Administration’s $400 Billion student loan bailout program that he promised to his voters in the lead-up to the 2022 election. These loans are not forgiven—they will be paid for by you, the American taxpayer. To make matters even worse, the President is attempting to justify his actions by exploiting the HEROES Act—legislation meant to assist service members and veterans in the wake of 2001. I signed an amicus brief with 126 House Republicans arguing that his bailout is unconstitutional—the President does not have the authority to unilaterally bailout student loans.”

The full text of the brief is available here.

