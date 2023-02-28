Odessa resident Jackie Johnson provides a lot for the town

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas native Jackie Johnson has provided a lot for the city and children of Odessa. While leading his company Alpha and Omega Sales and Consulting Incorporated, he is a Board Member for a various organizations. One of them being the Boys and Girls Club of Odessa.

Jackie hopes to provide opportunities and inspiration to the attendees of the Boys and Girls Club and hopes they could strive to achieve their goals in life.

Odessa resident Jackie Johnson provides a lot for the town
