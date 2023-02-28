National Eating Disorder Awareness Week

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In the United States, 28.8 million people suffer from eating disorders.

Under the umbrella of eating disorders, there are five forms of it and they are, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge-eating disorder, avoidant restrictive intake disorder, and one called other specified eating disorder.

Jennifer Mason of Intuitive Healing Therapy talks about her journey with having an eating disorder and how she is now helping people live their best life.

“Not only am I a therapist who’s been treating these issues for many years, but I am also someone with lived experience. I’ve been in recovery for a very long time and I kinda just want to give the message of hope that full recovery and freedom is 100% possible” said Mason

An eating disorder in its simplest terms is someone who has a complicated relationship with food in their body.

These disorders do not affect just one type of person, they can affect you whether you’re black or white, male or female, young or old, rich or poor it doesn’t matter.

There are many ways someone can develop an eating disorder including fear of vomiting or experience with choking, family trauma, and as well as diet culture.

“We are a culture that is constantly obsessed with thinness and people are told that their value and they’re worth are tied to that. And so one of the things we want to do with eating disorder awareness week is brought up knowledge and awareness that you know you can be ok in the body you’re in right now” said, Mason

Mason is in recovery every single day but says the light at the end of the tunnel is truly amazing.

“And recovery gives me personally and many of my clients the ability to live at peace with the body I’m in and to find joy and adventure in life again,” said, Mason

Some signs parents can look at if they’re concerned their kid is developing an eating disorder include,

-Social Isolation

-Eating in Secret

-Mood changes

-Bundled up even in the warmth

-Commenting on their body or someone else’s

Coming up on Thursday, March 2nd Intuitive Healing Therapy and Thought Full Nutrition will be hosting a free Screening and Information session for the community from 10-2. They will have Spanish-speaking therapists on site from 12-2. The event will be located at the Coffee Shop space of One Hope Church at 2503 W. Ohio Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.