MHS football team to be awarded for volunteerism

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland High School football team will be awarded by Governor Gregg Abbot for their innovation in volunteering.

This comes after the team spent many days helping the community in Midland.

Ever since Thad Fortune was hired as the head football coach for MHS, he always intended to make leaders out of his players through volunteering.

What they didn’t expect was to be awarded for helping the community.

The football players are better known for their athletic ability on the field, but off the field, they’re busy keeping up with schoolwork.

But Fortune, is changing the culture around their program.

“Hopefully it helps out the community obviously. And also, it teaches our young men, a lot about getting outside of themselves. Serving others, so there’s a lot for them to gain as well,” said Fortune.

Players and coaches picked up trash all around Midland and read books to kids.

The volunteer work was optional for the players, but the team would show up.

“the whole team would go. last time we did it, we went to Walmart. picked up a bunch of trash around Walmart, and it was just a big group of kids from freshman all the way to seniors.” said MHS offensive lineman, Alan Michel-Lucil.

Michel-Lucil says one of his favorite parts of doing volunteer work was to be able to hangout with his teammates afterwards.

Some of the players even brought friends and family to pick up trash.

They collaborated with the YMCA in Midland as well as Keep Midland Beautiful.

For Ruben Portillo, it was more of bonding with his teammates and helping the community rather than being rewarded.

“When you do something that’s not noticed, it can be rewarded, but you shouldn’t expect it. Because that’s kind of how this was. We just do it. You don’t really expect something when you do it. It’s out of what you want to do,” said Portillo.

MHS will be the only representation from the Permian Basin at the Governors’ awards.

“You know they need to look harder at the Permian Basin, because there’s a lot of great people and great organizations out here that are doing great work all the time,” said Fortune.

The ceremony is in April, and coach Fortune said they plan to take a number of players to accept this award at the Governors mansion.

